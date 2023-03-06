Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) marked $1.70 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.62. While Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. has overperformed by 5.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HYFM fell by -90.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.62 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.29% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HYFM. Stifel also Downgraded HYFM shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 07, 2021, and assigned a price target of $33. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HYFM, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. Truist’s report from January 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $65 for HYFM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 724.73K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HYFM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.95%, with a loss of -15.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.91, showing growth from the present price of $1.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HYFM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HYFM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HYFM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in HYFM has increased by 4.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,559,095 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.79 million, following the purchase of 100,510 additional shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC made another increased to its shares in HYFM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 161,126 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,447,695.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 92,649 position in HYFM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 69540.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.76%, now holding 1.53 million shares worth $2.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Managem increased its HYFM holdings by 21.80% and now holds 1.12 million HYFM shares valued at $2.1 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. HYFM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.