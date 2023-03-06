In Friday’s session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) marked $1.24 per share, down from $1.26 in the previous session. While Bit Digital Inc. has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTBT fell by -68.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.20 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.31% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 23, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Bit Digital Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BTBT has an average volume of 2.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a loss of -2.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bit Digital Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in BTBT has increased by 168.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,780,615 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.56 million, following the purchase of 1,118,623 additional shares during the last quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp. made another increased to its shares in BTBT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 121.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 949,938 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,734,581.

During the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC added a 451,838 position in BTBT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased an additional 13208.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.08%, now holding 0.65 million shares worth $0.94 million. At the end of the first quarter, BetaShares Capital Ltd. increased its BTBT holdings by 12.65% and now holds 0.36 million BTBT shares valued at $0.51 million with the added 40116.0 shares during the period. BTBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.