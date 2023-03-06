A share of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) closed at $1.63 per share on Friday, up from $1.46 day before. While The RealReal Inc. has overperformed by 11.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REAL fell by -80.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.61 to $1.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.16% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL) to Equal Weight. A report published by Raymond James on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for REAL. Cowen also Downgraded REAL shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2022. BofA Securities August 10, 2022d the rating to Underperform on August 10, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $2.75. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for REAL, as published in its report on July 22, 2022. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The RealReal Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 161.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REAL is registering an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.39%, with a gain of 25.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.98, showing growth from the present price of $1.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The RealReal Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in REAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in REAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in REAL has decreased by -9.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,557,780 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.17 million, following the sale of -561,603 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in REAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -502,268 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,065,618.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP added a 815,955 position in REAL. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC purchased an additional 10000.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.27%, now holding 3.75 million shares worth $6.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its REAL holdings by 12.10% and now holds 3.41 million REAL shares valued at $6.24 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. REAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.70% at present.