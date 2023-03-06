As of Friday, AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AWIN) stock closed at $1.20, up from $1.12 the previous day. While AERWINS Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysis of AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN)

One of the most important indicators of AERWINS Technologies Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AWIN is recording 1.77M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 33.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.00%, with a loss of -28.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AERWINS Technologies Inc. Shares?

The Scientific & Technical Instruments market is dominated by AERWINS Technologies Inc. (AWIN) based in the Japan. When comparing AERWINS Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 60.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AWIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.80% at present.