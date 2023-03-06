A share of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) closed at $3.08 per share on Friday, up from $2.86 day before. While Inozyme Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INZY fell by -45.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.25 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.63% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On May 26, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) recommending Hold. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on February 07, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for INZY. Needham also rated INZY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 29, 2021. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on August 18, 2020, and assigned a price target of $35. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for INZY, as published in its report on August 18, 2020. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -55.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INZY is registering an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.02%, with a gain of 10.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.08, showing growth from the present price of $3.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INZY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inozyme Pharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INZY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INZY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in INZY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 19.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 503,466 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,100,138.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 278,409 position in INZY. CHI Advisors LLC purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.45%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $5.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sphera Funds Management Ltd. increased its INZY holdings by 38.30% and now holds 1.63 million INZY shares valued at $3.93 million with the added 0.45 million shares during the period. INZY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.