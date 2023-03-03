Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) closed Thursday at $172.16 per share, up from $170.89 a day earlier. While Wingstop Inc. has overperformed by 0.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WING rose by 21.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.74 to $67.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 33.68% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Northcoast Downgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) to Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for WING. Truist October 20, 2022d the rating to Hold on October 20, 2022, and set its price target from $145 to $125. Stephens initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for WING, as published in its report on September 23, 2022. Stifel’s report from July 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for WING shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Wingstop Inc. (WING)

The current dividend for WING investors is set at $0.76 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wingstop Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WING is recording an average volume of 599.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a loss of -1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $183.82, showing growth from the present price of $172.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WING is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wingstop Inc. Shares?

Wingstop Inc. (WING) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Restaurants market. When comparing Wingstop Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 97.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 154.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WING shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WING appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WING has decreased by -0.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,109,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $492.7 million, following the sale of -27,853 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WING during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 98,001 additional shares for a total stake of worth $451.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,851,659.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -325,251 position in WING. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. sold an additional -0.56 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -19.39%, now holding 2.32 million shares worth $367.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, American Century Investment Manag decreased its WING holdings by -6.43% and now holds 2.03 million WING shares valued at $322.45 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period.