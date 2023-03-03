Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) closed Thursday at $30.14 per share, up from $29.67 a day earlier. While Viper Energy Partners LP has overperformed by 1.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNOM rose by 2.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.81 to $23.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.24% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) recommending Overweight. Piper Sandler also rated VNOM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 26, 2022. Piper Sandler April 08, 2021d the rating to Overweight on April 08, 2021, and set its price target from $16 to $17. Truist December 04, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNOM, as published in its report on December 04, 2020. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

The current dividend for VNOM investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viper Energy Partners LP’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VNOM is recording an average volume of 373.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 2.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.36, showing growth from the present price of $30.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNOM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viper Energy Partners LP Shares?

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Viper Energy Partners LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 14.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNOM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNOM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in VNOM has increased by 10.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,024,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $350.02 million, following the purchase of 1,036,641 additional shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VNOM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.15%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -112,957 additional shares for a total stake of worth $82.81 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,608,162.

During the first quarter, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management subtracted a -48,479 position in VNOM. Fred Alger Management LLC sold an additional -0.29 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.57%, now holding 2.04 million shares worth $64.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its VNOM holdings by 13.94% and now holds 1.92 million VNOM shares valued at $60.97 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. VNOM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.