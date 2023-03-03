A share of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) closed at $46.18 per share on Thursday, up from $46.03 day before. While Pegasystems Inc. has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEGA fell by -45.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.93 to $29.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.34% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) to Buy. A report published by Barclays on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for PEGA. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $39. Wedbush July 28, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PEGA, as published in its report on July 28, 2022. Macquarie’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $54 for PEGA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

It’s important to note that PEGA shareholders are currently getting $0.12 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pegasystems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -187.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PEGA is registering an average volume of 383.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.61%, with a loss of -2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.91, showing growth from the present price of $46.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEGA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pegasystems Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEGA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEGA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Bares Capital Management, Inc.’s position in PEGA has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,550,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $215.81 million, following the purchase of 65,467 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PEGA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.92%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 38,501 additional shares for a total stake of worth $163.9 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,215,470.

During the first quarter, Luxor Capital Group LP subtracted a -582,112 position in PEGA. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 87517.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.48%, now holding 3.62 million shares worth $140.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, Cadian Capital Management LP increased its PEGA holdings by 92.13% and now holds 2.4 million PEGA shares valued at $93.19 million with the added 1.15 million shares during the period. PEGA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.30% at present.