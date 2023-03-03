Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) marked $32.82 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $32.05. While Gildan Activewear Inc. has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GIL fell by -13.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.91 to $25.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 23, 2023, TD Securities Downgraded Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) to Hold. A report published by Stifel on November 05, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for GIL. Citigroup also Upgraded GIL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 11, 2021. UBS April 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GIL, as published in its report on April 07, 2021. TD Securities’s report from November 20, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $33 for GIL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)

GIL currently pays a dividend of $0.74 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 29.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 571.56K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GIL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.70%, with a gain of 2.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.14, showing growth from the present price of $32.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GIL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gildan Activewear Inc. Shares?

The Canada based company Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is one of the biggest names in Apparel Manufacturing. When comparing Gildan Activewear Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -47.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GIL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GIL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd.’s position in GIL has decreased by -2.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,476,213 shares of the stock, with a value of $422.21 million, following the sale of -407,096 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in GIL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.30%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -644,218 additional shares for a total stake of worth $360.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,514,716.

During the first quarter, Cooke & Bieler LP added a 271,002 position in GIL. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.99 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.51%, now holding 7.83 million shares worth $245.21 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC increased its GIL holdings by 0.39% and now holds 7.15 million GIL shares valued at $223.89 million with the added 27801.0 shares during the period. GIL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.30% at present.