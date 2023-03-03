As of Thursday, Despegar.com Corp.’s (NYSE:DESP) stock closed at $6.14, down from $6.16 the previous day. While Despegar.com Corp. has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DESP fell by -45.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.50 to $4.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.28% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, Citigroup started tracking Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on January 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for DESP. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded DESP shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 16, 2021. Citigroup January 13, 2021d the rating to Neutral on January 13, 2021, and set its price target from $11 to $13. UBS April 21, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DESP, as published in its report on April 21, 2020. Citigroup’s report from March 06, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $15 for DESP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. R. F. Lafferty also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 74.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Despegar.com Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 90.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DESP is recording 393.43K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a loss of -2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.40, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DESP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Despegar.com Corp. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DESP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DESP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $25.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,712,783.

During the first quarter, Moerus Capital Management LLC added a 1,277,284 position in DESP. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis sold an additional -0.44 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.15%, now holding 3.54 million shares worth $24.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, First Sentier Investors increased its DESP holdings by 19.19% and now holds 3.09 million DESP shares valued at $21.0 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. DESP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.90% at present.