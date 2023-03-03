RXO Inc. (NYSE:RXO) marked $20.88 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $20.22. While RXO Inc. has overperformed by 3.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On February 27, 2023, Cowen started tracking RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Stifel on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RXO. JP Morgan also rated RXO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 09, 2023. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on December 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for RXO, as published in its report on December 09, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for RXO shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of RXO Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RXO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 1.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.60, showing growth from the present price of $20.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RXO Inc. Shares?

The USA based company RXO Inc. (RXO) is one of the biggest names in Trucking. When comparing RXO Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 14,922,229 shares of the stock, with a value of $273.38 million, following the purchase of 14,922,229 additional shares during the last quarter.

RXO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.96% at present.