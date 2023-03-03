The share price of ON24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose to $8.07 per share on Thursday from $7.82. While ON24 Inc. has overperformed by 3.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONTF fell by -40.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.65 to $6.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.76% in the last 200 days.

On September 13, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) recommending Sector Weight. A report published by Needham on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ONTF. Piper Sandler March 01, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ONTF, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $32 for ONTF shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of ON24 Inc. (ONTF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ON24 Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ONTF is recording an average volume of 389.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.45%, with a loss of -18.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.75, showing growth from the present price of $8.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONTF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ON24 Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONTF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONTF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,240,256.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 640,021 position in ONTF. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased an additional 0.41 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.22%, now holding 2.64 million shares worth $24.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its ONTF holdings by -21.78% and now holds 2.39 million ONTF shares valued at $22.16 million with the lessened -0.66 million shares during the period. ONTF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.90% at present.