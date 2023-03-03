As of Thursday, Omnicell Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock closed at $57.44, up from $57.14 the previous day. While Omnicell Inc. has overperformed by 0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMCL fell by -56.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $138.50 to $46.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2023, The Benchmark Company Upgraded Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) to Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on November 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OMCL. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated OMCL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 16, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 09, 2022, and assigned a price target of $120. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for OMCL, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from December 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $203 for OMCL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Omnicell Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OMCL is recording 542.01K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.44%, with a gain of 7.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $71.89, showing growth from the present price of $57.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Omnicell Inc. Shares?

The Health Information Services market is dominated by Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) based in the USA. When comparing Omnicell Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMCL has decreased by -26.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,874,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $270.38 million, following the sale of -1,758,277 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OMCL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 143,209 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,310,743.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 964,620 position in OMCL. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.98%, now holding 1.68 million shares worth $93.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its OMCL holdings by -3.35% and now holds 1.61 million OMCL shares valued at $89.55 million with the lessened 55983.0 shares during the period.