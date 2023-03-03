The share price of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) fell to $17.48 per share on Thursday from $17.54. While Nomad Foods Limited has underperformed by -0.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOMD fell by -30.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.18 to $12.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.55% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 27, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOMD. UBS also rated NOMD shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 30, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2022, and assigned a price target of $31. Goldman November 05, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOMD, as published in its report on November 05, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 06, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for NOMD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Nomad Foods Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NOMD is recording an average volume of 708.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a gain of 3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.64, showing growth from the present price of $17.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOMD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nomad Foods Limited Shares?

A leading company in the Packaged Foods sector, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is based in the United Kingdom. When comparing Nomad Foods Limited shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 31.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NOMD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NOMD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in NOMD has increased by 23.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,740,082 shares of the stock, with a value of $262.23 million, following the purchase of 2,842,022 additional shares during the last quarter. AllianceBernstein LP made another increased to its shares in NOMD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 476,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $210.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,842,891.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 3,740,522 position in NOMD. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.14%, now holding 9.57 million shares worth $170.23 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its NOMD holdings by -5.37% and now holds 9.38 million NOMD shares valued at $166.91 million with the lessened -0.53 million shares during the period. NOMD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.