A share of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) closed at $54.70 per share on Thursday, up from $52.37 day before. While Methanex Corporation has overperformed by 4.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MEOH rose by 7.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.79 to $28.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.11% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 06, 2023, Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. Upgraded Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ: MEOH) to Buy. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on November 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for MEOH. Piper Sandler May 10, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for MEOH, as published in its report on May 10, 2022. Raymond James’s report from December 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $52 for MEOH shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Outperform’.

Analysis of Methanex Corporation (MEOH)

It’s important to note that MEOH shareholders are currently getting $0.70 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Methanex Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MEOH is registering an average volume of 324.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.95%, with a gain of 14.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.55, showing decline from the present price of $54.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MEOH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Methanex Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Chemicals market, Methanex Corporation (MEOH) is based in the Canada. When comparing Methanex Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEOH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEOH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s position in MEOH has decreased by -1.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,950,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $660.26 million, following the sale of -200,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Investments Canada ULC made another increased to its shares in MEOH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 297,907 additional shares for a total stake of worth $314.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,636,120.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 351,657 position in MEOH. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 94088.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.19%, now holding 4.4 million shares worth $208.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, Standard Investments LLC increased its MEOH holdings by 17.81% and now holds 2.58 million MEOH shares valued at $122.11 million with the added 0.39 million shares during the period. MEOH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.80% at present.