In Thursday’s session, Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) marked $52.08 per share, up from $51.55 in the previous session. While Kontoor Brands Inc. has overperformed by 1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KTB rose by 15.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.83 to $30.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.08% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, Stifel Upgraded Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on July 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KTB. Goldman also Downgraded KTB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $41 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 10, 2022. Barclays June 08, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on June 08, 2022, and set its price target from $53 to $40. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KTB, as published in its report on July 14, 2021. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)

With KTB’s current dividend of $1.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 132.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KTB has an average volume of 449.66K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 17.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.00, showing decline from the present price of $52.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kontoor Brands Inc. Shares?

Apparel Manufacturing giant Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Kontoor Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -15.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KTB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KTB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KTB has increased by 5.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,675,242 shares of the stock, with a value of $366.57 million, following the purchase of 377,094 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KTB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.79%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 168,470 additional shares for a total stake of worth $296.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,203,746.

During the first quarter, PNC Bank, NA subtracted a -27,714 position in KTB. Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd sold an additional -0.18 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.89%, now holding 2.44 million shares worth $116.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its KTB holdings by 0.70% and now holds 2.24 million KTB shares valued at $106.86 million with the added 15565.0 shares during the period. KTB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.20% at present.