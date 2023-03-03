A share of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) closed at $42.62 per share on Thursday, up from $40.99 day before. While New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has overperformed by 3.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDU rose by 191.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.63 to $8.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 30, 2022, Citigroup started tracking New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) recommending Buy. A report published by CLSA on October 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EDU. BofA Securities also Upgraded EDU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2022. Macquarie June 23, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDU, as published in its report on June 23, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from June 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for EDU shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EDU is registering an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 0.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $50.86, showing growth from the present price of $42.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EDU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EDU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Baupost Group LLC’s position in EDU has decreased by -24.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,793,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $247.05 million, following the sale of -1,891,778 additional shares during the last quarter. Keywise Capital Management made another increased to its shares in EDU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.27%.

At the end of the first quarter, Shah Capital Management, Inc. decreased its EDU holdings by -0.06% and now holds 2.8 million EDU shares valued at $119.36 million with the lessened 1712.0 shares during the period. EDU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.