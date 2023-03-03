Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) marked $118.48 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $117.20. While Spotify Technology S.A. has overperformed by 1.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SPOT fell by -21.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $160.06 to $69.29, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, Redburn Upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on February 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SPOT. Atlantic Equities also Upgraded SPOT shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 06, 2023. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 30, 2023, but set its price target from $125 to $130. Jefferies January 12, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SPOT, as published in its report on January 12, 2023. Piper Sandler’s report from October 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $87 for SPOT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Spotify Technology S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SPOT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.67%, with a loss of -0.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $127.43, showing growth from the present price of $118.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SPOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Spotify Technology S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SPOT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SPOT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in SPOT has decreased by -0.10% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,937,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.15 billion, following the sale of -26,963 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in SPOT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -18.67%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,227,214 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.09 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,701,408.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -1,442,393 position in SPOT. Alecta Pension Insurance Mutual purchased an additional 0.89 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 29.32%, now holding 3.93 million shares worth $442.49 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SPOT holdings by 8.85% and now holds 2.82 million SPOT shares valued at $318.3 million with the added 0.23 million shares during the period. SPOT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.