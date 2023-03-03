As of Thursday, Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock closed at $4.30, up from $3.29 the previous day. While Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 30.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPHM fell by -4.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.20 to $1.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 53.42% in the last 200 days.

On September 19, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM) recommending Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RPHM. H.C. Wainwright also rated RPHM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 21, 2021. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on November 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $45. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RPHM, as published in its report on May 04, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from May 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for RPHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RPHM)

One of the most important indicators of Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RPHM is recording 34.34K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.95%, with a gain of 40.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Lundbeckfond Invest A/S’s position in RPHM has increased by 19.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,031,224 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.5 million, following the purchase of 333,333 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RPHM holdings by -0.26% and now holds 0.31 million RPHM shares valued at $0.85 million with the lessened 832.0 shares during the period. RPHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.40% at present.