As of Thursday, First Advantage Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FA) stock closed at $13.60, down from $13.70 the previous day. While First Advantage Corporation has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FA fell by -14.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.01 to $10.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.27% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) to Sector Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for FA. Citigroup also Downgraded FA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. Barclays November 11, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on November 11, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $14. Jefferies October 25, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for FA, as published in its report on October 25, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of First Advantage Corporation (FA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of First Advantage Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FA is recording 306.15K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.88, showing growth from the present price of $13.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze First Advantage Corporation Shares?

The Specialty Business Services market is dominated by First Advantage Corporation (FA) based in the USA. When comparing First Advantage Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in FA has increased by 11.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,547,017 shares of the stock, with a value of $76.99 million, following the purchase of 586,717 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in FA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -29,238 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,146,596.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FA holdings by 13.13% and now holds 3.68 million FA shares valued at $51.1 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period. FA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.70% at present.