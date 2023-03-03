The share price of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) rose to $34.28 per share on Thursday from $33.78. While Perion Network Ltd. has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PERI rose by 51.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.16 to $16.41, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.31% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2022, Stifel started tracking Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on December 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for PERI. Stifel also rated PERI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 14, 2021. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on April 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $21. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PERI, as published in its report on November 19, 2020. Oppenheimer’s report from September 30, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $9 for PERI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Lake Street also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Perion Network Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PERI is recording an average volume of 618.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a gain of 0.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.81, showing growth from the present price of $34.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perion Network Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is based in the Israel. When comparing Perion Network Ltd. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.59, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PERI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Excellence Investments Ltd.’s position in PERI has decreased by -39.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,300,754 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.08 million, following the sale of -1,521,771 additional shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Provident Fund Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in PERI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -34.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,174,051 additional shares for a total stake of worth $74.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,215,845.

During the first quarter, Migdal Insurance Co. Ltd. added a 136,915 position in PERI. Meitav Mutual Funds Ltd. purchased an additional 0.71 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 61.90%, now holding 1.85 million shares worth $62.06 million. At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its PERI holdings by -0.04% and now holds 1.79 million PERI shares valued at $59.94 million with the lessened 691.0 shares during the period. PERI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 45.30% at present.