A share of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) closed at $8.10 per share on Thursday, down from $8.18 day before. While CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAY rose by 147.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.75 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.42% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on August 04, 2020, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CBAY. Piper Sandler also rated CBAY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 31, 2020. SVB Leerink May 12, 2020d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CBAY, as published in its report on May 12, 2020. Stifel’s report from May 12, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8 for CBAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -110.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CBAY is registering an average volume of 1.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.32%, with a loss of -1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.78, showing growth from the present price of $8.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its CBAY holdings by -9.06% and now holds 2.25 million CBAY shares valued at $18.88 million with the lessened -0.22 million shares during the period. CBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.