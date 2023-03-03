The share price of Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) rose to $98.96 per share on Thursday from $97.02. While Dycom Industries Inc. has overperformed by 2.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DY rose by 17.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $122.12 to $76.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.86% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Wells Fargo Downgraded Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) to Equal Weight. A report published by UBS on January 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DY. Wells Fargo also Upgraded DY shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $90 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 23, 2021. KeyBanc Capital Markets January 27, 2021d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DY, as published in its report on January 27, 2021. B. Riley FBR’s report from August 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $59 for DY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dycom Industries Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DY is recording an average volume of 433.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.18%, with a gain of 17.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $116.00, showing growth from the present price of $98.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dycom Industries Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Engineering & Construction sector, Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is based in the USA. When comparing Dycom Industries Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 92.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DY has increased by 3.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,001,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $286.3 million, following the purchase of 101,305 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,451 additional shares for a total stake of worth $258.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,707,597.

During the first quarter, Peconic Partners LLC added a 37,905 position in DY. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 0.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 43.53%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $164.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its DY holdings by -14.03% and now holds 1.09 million DY shares valued at $104.25 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. DY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.40% at present.