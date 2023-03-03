The share price of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) fell to $22.29 per share on Thursday from $22.56. While Dorian LPG Ltd. has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPG rose by 117.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.77 to $9.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.09% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, UBS Downgraded Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LPG. UBS also rated LPG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 27, 2021. Pareto February 26, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Sell’ for LPG, as published in its report on February 26, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from October 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $13 for LPG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘In-line’.

Analysis of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Dorian LPG Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and LPG is recording an average volume of 670.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.07, showing decline from the present price of $22.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dorian LPG Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Midstream sector, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is based in the USA. When comparing Dorian LPG Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.79, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 207.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LPG has increased by 11.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,058,539 shares of the stock, with a value of $100.41 million, following the purchase of 515,959 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in LPG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 99,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,899,421.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP subtracted a -95,600 position in LPG. Kensico Capital Management Corp. sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.04%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $24.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LPG holdings by 1.46% and now holds 1.21 million LPG shares valued at $23.98 million with the added 17397.0 shares during the period. LPG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.40% at present.