In Thursday’s session, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) marked $26.41 per share, up from $26.06 in the previous session. While Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has overperformed by 1.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OEC rose by 87.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.10 to $12.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.61% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on October 27, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OEC. Barclays also Downgraded OEC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 11, 2020. CJS Securities initiated its ‘Market Outperform’ rating for OEC, as published in its report on March 21, 2019. JP Morgan’s report from March 11, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20 for OEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

With OEC’s current dividend of $0.08 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OEC has an average volume of 442.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.82%, with a gain of 6.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.75, showing growth from the present price of $26.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Shares?

Specialty Chemicals giant Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) is based in the Luxembourg and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s position in OEC has decreased by -4.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,343,557 shares of the stock, with a value of $91.3 million, following the sale of -193,756 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in OEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 128,784 additional shares for a total stake of worth $77.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,685,779.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -601,248 position in OEC. William Blair Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.17%, now holding 3.35 million shares worth $70.37 million. OEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.36% at present.