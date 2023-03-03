Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) marked $9.20 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $9.42. While Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MX fell by -48.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.64 to $8.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.94% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) recommending Perform. A report published by Needham on January 13, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MX. Oppenheimer also rated MX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 08, 2021. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Neutral on August 07, 2017, but set its price target from $10.50 to $11. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for MX, as published in its report on May 10, 2017. Needham’s report from January 13, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $10 for MX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -44.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 268.83K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.69%, with a loss of -8.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $9.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AllianceBernstein LP’s position in MX has increased by 43.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,190,906 shares of the stock, with a value of $33.82 million, following the purchase of 967,906 additional shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC made another increased to its shares in MX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.62%.

MX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.40% at present.