Caravelle International Group (CACO)’s stock is trading at $1.01 at the moment marking a fall of -7.74% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -90.26% less than their 52-week high of $10.43, and 6.83% over their 52-week low of $0.95. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -40.57% below the high and +6.12% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider CACO stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 0.38.CACO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.15, resulting in an 1.01 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Caravelle International Group (CACO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ: CACO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Caravelle International Group (CACO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 3.32% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.41% of its stock and 0.42% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holding total of 41718.0 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 42552.0.

The securities firm ATW Spac Management LLC holds 41718.0 shares of CACO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.08%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 42552.0.

An overview of Caravelle International Group’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Caravelle International Group (CACO) traded 128,249 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.4415 and price change of -0.65.