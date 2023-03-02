The share price of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) rose to $7.08 per share on Wednesday from $6.83. While Crescent Point Energy Corp. has overperformed by 3.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPG fell by -1.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.92 to $5.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.55% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On June 08, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) to Sector Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on June 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CPG. Canaccord Genuity January 07, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CPG, as published in its report on January 07, 2021. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CPG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CPG is recording an average volume of 5.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.93, showing growth from the present price of $7.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crescent Point Energy Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is based in the Canada. When comparing Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 522.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC’s position in CPG has decreased by -14.85% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,298,234 shares of the stock, with a value of $158.88 million, following the sale of -3,714,557 additional shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CPG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,793,233 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,363,557.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -124,712 position in CPG. BMO Asset Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.15%, now holding 9.28 million shares worth $69.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, CIBC Asset Management, Inc. increased its CPG holdings by 109.31% and now holds 8.77 million CPG shares valued at $65.44 million with the added 4.58 million shares during the period. CPG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.21% at present.