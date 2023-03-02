A share of Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) closed at $26.93 per share on Wednesday, down from $27.08 day before. While Varonis Systems Inc. has underperformed by -0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRNS fell by -38.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.60 to $15.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.23% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 02, 2023, Needham Downgraded Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) to Hold. A report published by Robert W. Baird on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VRNS. JP Morgan also rated VRNS shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. Wells Fargo November 01, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for VRNS, as published in its report on November 01, 2022. Wedbush’s report from November 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $20 for VRNS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VRNS is registering an average volume of 1.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a loss of -1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.65, showing growth from the present price of $26.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRNS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Varonis Systems Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VRNS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VRNS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in VRNS has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,276,776 shares of the stock, with a value of $265.55 million, following the sale of -164,002 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in VRNS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.35%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 543,524 additional shares for a total stake of worth $205.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,940,818.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme added a 910,131 position in VRNS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.83%, now holding 4.38 million shares worth $113.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its VRNS holdings by 0.77% and now holds 3.51 million VRNS shares valued at $90.75 million with the added 26844.0 shares during the period. VRNS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.79% at present.