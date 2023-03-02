A share of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) closed at $32.07 per share on Wednesday, up from $31.40 day before. While JOYY Inc. has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YY fell by -30.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.90 to $21.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.91% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for YY. JP Morgan also Downgraded YY shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 14, 2022. Goldman November 02, 2021d the rating to Sell on November 02, 2021, and set its price target from $99 to $57. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for YY, as published in its report on July 13, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from July 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $125 for YY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of JOYY Inc. (YY)

It’s important to note that YY shareholders are currently getting $2.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

JOYY Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and YY is registering an average volume of 687.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.71%, with a loss of -1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.86, showing growth from the present price of $32.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JOYY Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, JOYY Inc. (YY) is based in the Singapore. When comparing JOYY Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9593.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in YY has decreased by -25.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,918,172 shares of the stock, with a value of $139.8 million, following the sale of -1,310,583 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in YY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -10,170 additional shares for a total stake of worth $69.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,943,805.

During the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC added a 112,673 position in YY. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC purchased an additional 0.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 141.25%, now holding 1.62 million shares worth $57.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its YY holdings by -10.56% and now holds 1.55 million YY shares valued at $55.14 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. YY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.10% at present.