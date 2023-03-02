A share of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) closed at $27.49 per share on Wednesday, up from $27.40 day before. While Wabash National Corporation has overperformed by 0.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC rose by 61.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.10 to $12.23, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.45% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for WNC. Vertical Research also rated WNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, and assigned a price target of $19. Craig Hallum July 31, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for WNC, as published in its report on July 31, 2019. Stifel’s report from February 01, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $26 for WNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

It’s important to note that WNC shareholders are currently getting $0.32 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wabash National Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WNC is registering an average volume of 561.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a gain of 0.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.90, showing growth from the present price of $27.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corporation Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is based in the USA. When comparing Wabash National Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 236.40%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WNC has decreased by -3.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,268,534 shares of the stock, with a value of $187.24 million, following the sale of -283,340 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WNC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 37,619 additional shares for a total stake of worth $164.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,388,312.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 110,277 position in WNC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 73437.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.21%, now holding 1.67 million shares worth $43.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its WNC holdings by -27.07% and now holds 1.38 million WNC shares valued at $35.59 million with the lessened -0.51 million shares during the period. WNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.53% at present.