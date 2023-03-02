A share of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) closed at $11.95 per share on Wednesday, up from $11.92 day before. While Kura Oncology Inc. has overperformed by 0.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KURA fell by -24.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.93 to $10.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.02% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Stifel started tracking Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for KURA. Jefferies also rated KURA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 15, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on May 05, 2021, and assigned a price target of $42. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KURA, as published in its report on April 26, 2021. H.C. Wainwright’s report from December 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $45 for KURA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

Kura Oncology Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and KURA is registering an average volume of 850.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a loss of -0.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.80, showing growth from the present price of $11.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KURA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kura Oncology Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KURA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KURA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Suvretta Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in KURA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,313,687 additional shares for a total stake of worth $88.13 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,376,815.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 170,766 position in KURA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 77664.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.78%, now holding 4.45 million shares worth $61.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, BVF Partners LP increased its KURA holdings by 18.64% and now holds 3.8 million KURA shares valued at $52.53 million with the added 0.6 million shares during the period.