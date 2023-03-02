As of Wednesday, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock closed at $18.12, up from $17.60 the previous day. While Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has overperformed by 2.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAXN rose by 67.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.99 to $8.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.15% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 04, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on September 16, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MAXN. Goldman also Upgraded MAXN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 08, 2022. BofA Securities December 03, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MAXN, as published in its report on December 03, 2021. Raymond James’s report from October 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $23 for MAXN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -119.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MAXN is recording 461.69K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.73%, with a gain of 13.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.33, showing growth from the present price of $18.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAXN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAXN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAXN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in MAXN has decreased by -0.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,976,102 shares of the stock, with a value of $43.4 million, following the sale of -14,745 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in MAXN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.74%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -232,971 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,936,624.

During the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC subtracted a -144,025 position in MAXN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.44%, now holding 0.89 million shares worth $19.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MAXN holdings by -12.99% and now holds 0.8 million MAXN shares valued at $17.55 million with the lessened -0.12 million shares during the period. MAXN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.00% at present.