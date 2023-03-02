Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) closed Wednesday at $12.68 per share, down from $12.94 a day earlier. While Cushman & Wakefield plc has underperformed by -2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CWK fell by -42.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.34 to $10.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.57% in the last 200 days.

On February 01, 2023, Wolfe Research Downgraded Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) to Peer Perform. A report published by Goldman on April 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CWK. Raymond James also Upgraded CWK shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 22, 2021. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on June 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $27. BofA Securities May 17, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CWK, as published in its report on May 17, 2021. Goldman’s report from January 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15.50 for CWK shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CWK is recording an average volume of 2.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.04%, with a loss of -4.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.25, showing growth from the present price of $12.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cushman & Wakefield plc Shares?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is based in the United Kingdom and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Real Estate Services market. When comparing Cushman & Wakefield plc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -65.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in CWK has increased by 0.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,786,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $429.82 million, following the purchase of 24,493 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $371.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,717,475.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 2,373,539 position in CWK. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 11.36 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 124.90%, now holding 20.45 million shares worth $295.1 million. CWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.50% at present.