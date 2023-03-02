As of Wednesday, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BILL) stock closed at $84.18, down from $84.63 the previous day. While Bill.com Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BILL fell by -64.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $247.58 to $84.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.80% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2023, SMBC Nikko Downgraded Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) to Neutral. A report published by BTIG Research on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BILL. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded BILL shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $128 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2023. Citigroup Initiated an Buy rating on January 27, 2023, and assigned a price target of $131. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BILL, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. Susquehanna’s report from September 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $190 for BILL shares, giving the stock a ‘Positive’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 94.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -8.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BILL is recording 2.44M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.15%, with a loss of -6.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $139.86, showing growth from the present price of $84.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BILL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bill.com Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BILL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BILL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in BILL has increased by 17.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,250,757 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.42 billion, following the purchase of 1,858,460 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BILL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.96%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 262,933 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.06 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,154,557.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem added a 616,590 position in BILL. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional 837.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.01%, now holding 5.63 million shares worth $650.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BILL holdings by 4.03% and now holds 4.34 million BILL shares valued at $501.52 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. BILL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.50% at present.