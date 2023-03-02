A share of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) closed at $1.78 per share on Wednesday, up from $1.71 day before. While Surgalign Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 4.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRGA fell by -81.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.16 to $1.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.95% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2021, Craig Hallum Downgraded Surgalign Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on February 03, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRGA. Piper Sandler also rated SRGA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 02, 2021.

Analysis of Surgalign Holdings Inc. (SRGA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -362.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SRGA is registering an average volume of 60.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.26%, with a loss of -3.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRGA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surgalign Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRGA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRGA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 781,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.65 million, following the purchase of 781,000 additional shares during the last quarter. Western International Securities, made another increased to its shares in SRGA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 77.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 142,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 327,309.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 82 position in SRGA. HighTower Advisors LLC sold an additional 26665.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.41%, now holding 58232.0 shares worth $0.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SRGA holdings by -12.30% and now holds 51452.0 SRGA shares valued at $0.11 million with the lessened 7218.0 shares during the period. SRGA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 14.90% at present.