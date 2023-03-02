Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) closed Wednesday at $0.96 per share, down from $1.04 a day earlier. While Cepton Inc. has underperformed by -7.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPTN fell by -92.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.70 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on June 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CPTN. RBC Capital Mkts also rated CPTN shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 22, 2022. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on March 16, 2022, and assigned a price target of $19. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CPTN, as published in its report on February 23, 2022.

Analysis of Cepton Inc. (CPTN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 350.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cepton Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CPTN is recording an average volume of 213.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.09%, with a loss of -16.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.44, showing growth from the present price of $0.96, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cepton Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CPTN has increased by 347.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,192,244 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.65 million, following the purchase of 1,702,369 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CPTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 31,399 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,181,899.

During the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP subtracted a -68,986 position in CPTN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 86637.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.81%, now holding 0.82 million shares worth $0.99 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its CPTN holdings by -0.71% and now holds 0.69 million CPTN shares valued at $0.83 million with the lessened 4944.0 shares during the period. CPTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.10% at present.