As of Wednesday, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s (NYSE:HPP) stock closed at $9.16, down from $9.23 the previous day. While Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HPP fell by -65.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.66 to $9.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.97% in the last 200 days.

On January 06, 2023, Robert W. Baird Upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) to Outperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HPP. Morgan Stanley September 09, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for HPP, as published in its report on September 09, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from June 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HPP shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HPP is recording 2.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.01%, with a loss of -4.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.54, showing growth from the present price of $9.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HPP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HPP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HPP has increased by 4.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,281,895 shares of the stock, with a value of $253.79 million, following the purchase of 996,153 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in HPP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 41.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 5,594,594 additional shares for a total stake of worth $216.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,009,528.

During the first quarter, Norges Bank Investment Management added a 1,248,171 position in HPP. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.26 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.29%, now holding 8.28 million shares worth $94.34 million.