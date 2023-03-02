Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) marked $5.82 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $6.06. While Larimar Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LRMR rose by 33.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.85 to $1.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 76.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LRMR) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on February 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for LRMR. William Blair Initiated an Outperform rating on February 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $29.

Analysis of Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR)

In order to gain a clear picture of Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 160.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LRMR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.27%, with a loss of -6.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LRMR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Larimar Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LRMR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LRMR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. CHI Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in LRMR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.70%.

At the end of the first quarter, Opaleye Management, Inc. decreased its LRMR holdings by -6.12% and now holds 1.56 million LRMR shares valued at $7.71 million with the lessened -0.1 million shares during the period. LRMR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.90% at present.