Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) closed Wednesday at $6.34 per share, down from $6.45 a day earlier. While Grindr Inc. has underperformed by -1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GRND fell by -37.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.51 to $4.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.28% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Grindr Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GRND is recording an average volume of 425.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.75%, with a gain of 6.02% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Grindr Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GRND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GRND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 4,416,557 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.38 million, following the purchase of 4,416,557 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, HC Advisors LLC increased its GRND holdings by 45.36% and now holds 81650.0 GRND shares valued at $0.45 million with the added 25479.0 shares during the period. GRND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.50% at present.