Within its last year performance, GERN rose by 155.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.84 to $1.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.01% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) recommending Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated GERN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 02, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on February 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GERN, as published in its report on August 03, 2020. B. Riley FBR’s report from November 19, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $4 for GERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 200.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Geron Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -110.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GERN is recording an average volume of 8.84M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.76%, with a loss of -1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Geron Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GERN has decreased by -0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,712,848 shares of the stock, with a value of $81.55 million, following the sale of -101,627 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in GERN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 223.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,608,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,022,883.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 6,204,477 position in GERN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.84%, now holding 18.15 million shares worth $59.88 million. At the end of the first quarter, TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its GERN holdings by 25.35% and now holds 15.19 million GERN shares valued at $50.12 million with the added 3.07 million shares during the period. GERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.50% at present.