As of Wednesday, Diana Shipping Inc.’s (NYSE:DSX) stock closed at $4.71, up from $4.62 the previous day. While Diana Shipping Inc. has overperformed by 1.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DSX fell by -5.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.89 to $3.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.87% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to Hold. A report published by Jefferies on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DSX. Jefferies also rated DSX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DSX, as published in its report on September 13, 2021. Pareto also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Investors in Diana Shipping Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Diana Shipping Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DSX is recording 718.46K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.35, showing decline from the present price of $4.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Diana Shipping Inc. Shares?

The Marine Shipping market is dominated by Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) based in the Greece. When comparing Diana Shipping Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DSX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DSX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Hosking Partners LLP’s position in DSX has increased by 36.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,658,306 shares of the stock, with a value of $18.73 million, following the purchase of 1,256,948 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in DSX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -92,800 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,580,419.

During the first quarter, Royce & Associates LP subtracted a -14,300 position in DSX. Stifel Nicolaus & Co., Inc. purchased an additional 25358.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.24%, now holding 0.81 million shares worth $3.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Lesa Sroufe & Co., Inc. increased its DSX holdings by 0.36% and now holds 0.64 million DSX shares valued at $2.58 million with the added 2337.0 shares during the period. DSX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.60% at present.