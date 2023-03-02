A share of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) closed at $56.44 per share on Wednesday, up from $53.00 day before. While JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 6.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JKS rose by 11.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.92 to $36.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.03% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, ROTH Capital Upgraded JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on September 29, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JKS. HSBC Securities also rated JKS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $76 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 28, 2022. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for JKS, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. UBS’s report from April 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $41 for JKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 127.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JKS is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.29%, with a gain of 8.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.66, showing growth from the present price of $56.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. Shares?

A giant in the Solar market, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is based in the China. When comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 142.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 165.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schroder Investment Management’s position in JKS has increased by 21.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,230,760 shares of the stock, with a value of $125.77 million, following the purchase of 393,355 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in JKS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.01%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -161,217 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,627,708.

During the first quarter, Mackenzie Financial Corp. added a 286,531 position in JKS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 91501.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.12%, now holding 1.22 million shares worth $68.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its JKS holdings by 15.70% and now holds 1.14 million JKS shares valued at $64.14 million with the added 0.15 million shares during the period. JKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.90% at present.