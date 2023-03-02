Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) marked $122.02 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $122.39. While Prometheus Biosciences Inc. has underperformed by -0.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXDX rose by 180.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $125.65 to $21.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 96.46% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, Goldman started tracking Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) recommending Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 10, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RXDX. BTIG Research also rated RXDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $62 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 11, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on December 13, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46. Oppenheimer December 08, 2021d its ‘Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RXDX, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. Wells Fargo’s report from December 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $42 for RXDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 888.54K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for RXDX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 4.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $151.82, showing growth from the present price of $122.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Prometheus Biosciences Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RTW Investments LP’s position in RXDX has increased by 5.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,354,303 shares of the stock, with a value of $381.25 million, following the purchase of 164,698 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in RXDX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 27.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 673,187 additional shares for a total stake of worth $353.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,114,107.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 717,755 position in RXDX. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.60%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $237.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its RXDX holdings by 18.51% and now holds 1.78 million RXDX shares valued at $201.75 million with the added 0.28 million shares during the period. RXDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.70% at present.