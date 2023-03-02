As of Wednesday, Euronav NV’s (NYSE:EURN) stock closed at $18.76, up from $18.21 the previous day. While Euronav NV has overperformed by 3.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EURN rose by 66.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.00 to $9.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.08% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 10, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) to Hold. A report published by BTIG Research on October 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for EURN. Jefferies also Upgraded EURN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 06, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on July 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Jefferies April 27, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for EURN, as published in its report on April 27, 2022. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 257.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EURN is recording 2.85M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.71%, with a gain of 14.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.44, showing growth from the present price of $18.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EURN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Euronav NV Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EURN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EURN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in EURN has decreased by -22.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,785,590 shares of the stock, with a value of $106.81 million, following the sale of -1,995,460 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another increased to its shares in EURN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 685,838 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,467,874.

During the first quarter, Merrill Lynch International subtracted a -914,259 position in EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.73%, now holding 3.6 million shares worth $56.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EURN holdings by -2.61% and now holds 3.36 million EURN shares valued at $52.96 million with the lessened 90027.0 shares during the period. EURN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.18% at present.