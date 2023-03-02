In Wednesday’s session, Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) marked $31.87 per share, up from $30.50 in the previous session. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 4.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM rose by 4.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.89 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) recommending Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on August 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATHM. CLSA also Upgraded ATHM shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $42.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 26, 2022. Citigroup April 28, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATHM, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $44 for ATHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

With ATHM’s current dividend of $0.58 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Autohome Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ATHM has an average volume of 717.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -1.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.44, showing growth from the present price of $31.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

Internet Content & Information giant Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is based in the China and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd.’s position in ATHM has decreased by -3.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,670,919 shares of the stock, with a value of $197.69 million, following the sale of -206,401 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Asset Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 277,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $153.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,415,101.

During the first quarter, FIL Investment Advisors added a 558,982 position in ATHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 12.74%, now holding 2.92 million shares worth $101.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its ATHM holdings by 14.86% and now holds 2.78 million ATHM shares valued at $96.74 million with the added 0.36 million shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.