As of Wednesday, Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock closed at $0.62, up from $0.53 the previous day. While Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has overperformed by 17.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTI fell by -90.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.02 to $0.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by SVB Leerink on June 30, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMTI. Jefferies also rated AMTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2020. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 30, 2020, and assigned a price target of $34.

Analysis of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

One of the most important indicators of Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -114.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMTI is recording 341.81K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.37%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 33.72%, with a gain of 22.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.48, showing growth from the present price of $0.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s position in AMTI has decreased by -3.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,769,181 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.52 million, following the sale of -300,401 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMTI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 369 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,344,622.

At the end of the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its AMTI holdings by 148.51% and now holds 0.45 million AMTI shares valued at $0.28 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. AMTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.