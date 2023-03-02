ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) closed Wednesday at $16.61 per share, down from $17.45 a day earlier. While ADTRAN Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADTN fell by -19.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.47 to $15.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.87% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On September 26, 2022, Loop Capital Upgraded ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) to Buy. A report published by Needham on July 14, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADTN. Rosenblatt also rated ADTN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 12, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Hold rating on February 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $21. Cowen August 06, 2021d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ADTN, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. Argus’s report from May 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for ADTN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN)

The current dividend for ADTN investors is set at $0.36 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ADTN is recording an average volume of 548.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.87%, with a loss of -1.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.60, showing growth from the present price of $16.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADTN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ADTN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ADTN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ADTN has increased by 55.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,339,503 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.98 million, following the purchase of 4,049,248 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ADTN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.44%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 548,575 additional shares for a total stake of worth $149.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,917,241.

During the first quarter, Newton Investment Management Nort added a 333,566 position in ADTN. DNB Asset Management AS sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.28%, now holding 2.59 million shares worth $48.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ADTN holdings by 8.67% and now holds 2.53 million ADTN shares valued at $47.75 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. ADTN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.