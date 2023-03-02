Within its last year performance, CRNX fell by -1.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.86 to $15.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.42% in the last 200 days.

On November 30, 2021, JMP Securities started tracking Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on November 23, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CRNX. JP Morgan also Upgraded CRNX shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 18, 2021. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on December 23, 2019, and assigned a price target of $37. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRNX, as published in its report on February 14, 2019. Piper Jaffray’s report from August 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CRNX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CRNX is registering an average volume of 401.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.30%, with a gain of 1.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.43, showing growth from the present price of $19.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRNX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRNX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRNX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s position in CRNX has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,624,744 shares of the stock, with a value of $110.3 million, following the sale of -7,214 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in CRNX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,281,756 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,039,276.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its CRNX holdings by 6.51% and now holds 2.8 million CRNX shares valued at $55.0 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period.