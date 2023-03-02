X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) closed Wednesday at $0.95 per share, up from $0.94 a day earlier. While X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 1.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XFOR fell by -36.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.41 to $0.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.65% in the last 200 days.

On December 22, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on December 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for XFOR. Oppenheimer also rated XFOR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 23, 2019. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on December 18, 2019, and assigned a price target of $20. Citigroup December 09, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for XFOR, as published in its report on December 09, 2019. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -200.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and XFOR is recording an average volume of 1.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a gain of 0.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.79, showing growth from the present price of $0.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XFOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in XFOR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in XFOR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 6,198,684 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.38 million, following the purchase of 6,198,684 additional shares during the last quarter. AXA Investment Managers UK Ltd. made another increased to its shares in XFOR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.70%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 235,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,361,641.

During the first quarter, Tri Locum Partners LP added a 1,202,511 position in XFOR. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.08%, now holding 3.55 million shares worth $3.66 million. XFOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.00% at present.